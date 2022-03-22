Man to see 20 years in prison for Bismarck stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to 20 years in prison for stabbing another man.

A jury convicted 34-year-old Dalton Peltier of attempted murder last December for an August 2020 crime. Police say Peltier and a woman met a Bismarck man at a bar before they went to a residence together and Peltier stabbed the man.

At Peltier’s sentencing hearing Monday, state’s attorney Dennis Ingold asked that Peltier receive the maximum 20-year sentence. He said that Peltier stated he had wanted to cause harm and a surgeon testified the victim would have died if bystanders did not come to his aid. Prosecutors told the court that although Peltier says he isn’t a violent person, he has seven prior assault convictions, five in North Dakota and two in South Dakota.

Judge James Hill agreed with the state. He sentenced Peltier to 20 years in prison with credit for 596 days already served.

