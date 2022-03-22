‘Lady A’ set to perform at 2022 Norsk Høstfest
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - We now know the first announced entertainer for this year’s Norsk Høstfest.
Country music group “Lady A” will take the stage at the great hall Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
Info on ticket prices and on-sale dates will be made available Friday morning at 10 a.m.
Lady A is known for some of it’s big hits “Need You Now,” “I Run to You,” and “Just a Kiss.”
Høstfest, which is now run by Epic events, will announce a new act each day this week.
Related content:
Norsk Høstfest planning for a return in 2022
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.