Advertisement

‘Lady A’ set to perform at 2022 Norsk Høstfest

Country music group "Lady A" will take the stage at the great hall Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
Country music group "Lady A" will take the stage at the great hall Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.(Norsk Høstfest)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - We now know the first announced entertainer for this year’s Norsk Høstfest.

Country music group “Lady A” will take the stage at the great hall Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Info on ticket prices and on-sale dates will be made available Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Lady A is known for some of it’s big hits “Need You Now,” “I Run to You,” and “Just a Kiss.”

Høstfest, which is now run by Epic events, will announce a new act each day this week.

Related content:

Norsk Høstfest planning for a return in 2022

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Lincoln man found in Mandan
Missing 22-year-old Lincoln man found dead in Mandan
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Man arrested in connection to Mandan fatal hit and run after vehicle drove off roadway in Bismarck
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Missing Idaho man found dead
Missing Idaho man found dead in Stark County
RYAN DEGROAT (MUG)
South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota

Latest News

The event featured 222 athletes from 18 teams from Class A and Class B schools at the Minot...
Minot High Cheer sweeps winter championships team events
Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
Wachter middle school students exercise bodies and minds with cardio drumming
Wachter middle school students exercise bodies and minds with cardio drumming
Mandan family makes big donation to Designer Genes for World Down Syndrome Day
Mandan family makes big donation to Designer Genes for World Down Syndrome Day