Advertisement

Good news for anglers in ND

North Dakota fishing
North Dakota fishing(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s good news on the horizon for anglers in North Dakota.

Even though North Dakota officials are predicting water levels on the Missouri River System will be down this year, they don’t anticipate the same will be true for the number of fish in that system.

That’s because there isn’t a correlation between one year of low water levels and a low fish population. However, several consecutive years of low water is a different story.

“We’ve had a number of high water years, in fact, 2019 was the wettest on record. That was just really conducive for good reproduction. I expect the fishing to be pretty decent this year,” said Greg Power, fisheries chief for the ND Game and Fish Department.

Power said the biggest problem for people hoping to fish this year will be access. With the water levels lower than they’ve been in recent years, there will likely be fewer boat ramps available. However, Power said the fish will be out there.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Lincoln man found in Mandan
Missing 22-year-old Lincoln man found dead in Mandan
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Man arrested in connection to Mandan fatal hit and run after vehicle drove off roadway in Bismarck
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Missing Idaho man found dead
Missing Idaho man found dead in Stark County
RYAN DEGROAT (MUG)
South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota

Latest News

(Gray TV file photo illustration)
Injuries, storm damage to homes reported in East Texas
The Northwest North Dakota Semi-Annual Job Fair will be on March 24 from 2-6 p.m. at Williston...
More than 100 employers registered for Northwest ND’s Semi-Annual Job Fair
Authorities said 27-year-old River Bowles was involved with stealing more than $20,000 worth of...
Williston man arrested for connection to multiple robberies
Bird flu
Officials watching bird populations in ND