Good news for anglers in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s good news on the horizon for anglers in North Dakota.

Even though North Dakota officials are predicting water levels on the Missouri River System will be down this year, they don’t anticipate the same will be true for the number of fish in that system.

That’s because there isn’t a correlation between one year of low water levels and a low fish population. However, several consecutive years of low water is a different story.

“We’ve had a number of high water years, in fact, 2019 was the wettest on record. That was just really conducive for good reproduction. I expect the fishing to be pretty decent this year,” said Greg Power, fisheries chief for the ND Game and Fish Department.

Power said the biggest problem for people hoping to fish this year will be access. With the water levels lower than they’ve been in recent years, there will likely be fewer boat ramps available. However, Power said the fish will be out there.

