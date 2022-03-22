Fundraising for the Classroom Innovation Grant

MINOT, N.D. – The Classroom Innovation Grant helps schools around the Minot area provide opportunities for educators and students.

Teachers can submit ideas and those approved receive funding from the grant. The program is largely funded by donations from the community. One way you could support it will be at Scheels on April 3rd for Shop and Play.

“Maybe some new things around the classroom that the teacher would normally be taking out of their own pocket to pay for. So teachers come to us and they ask for specific grants to help enrich the lives of their students,” said Danielle Rued, MPS Foundation Director.

The Scheels event is for kids to play while parents shop, but ticket sales will help fund the innovation grant.

