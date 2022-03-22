Advertisement

Fundraising for the Classroom Innovation Grant

Classroom Innovation Grant
Classroom Innovation Grant(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Classroom Innovation Grant helps schools around the Minot area provide opportunities for educators and students.

Teachers can submit ideas and those approved receive funding from the grant. The program is largely funded by donations from the community. One way you could support it will be at Scheels on April 3rd for Shop and Play.

“Maybe some new things around the classroom that the teacher would normally be taking out of their own pocket to pay for. So teachers come to us and they ask for specific grants to help enrich the lives of their students,” said Danielle Rued, MPS Foundation Director.

The Scheels event is for kids to play while parents shop, but ticket sales will help fund the innovation grant.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flipped vehicle on State Street
Man arrested in connection to Mandan fatal hit and run after vehicle drove off roadway in Bismarck
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Missing Lincoln man found in Mandan
Missing 22-year-old Lincoln man found dead in Mandan
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Mandan hit and run victim identified
Mandan family makes big donation to Designer Genes for World Down Syndrome Day
Mandan family makes big donation to Designer Genes for World Down Syndrome Day

Latest News

Sandy streets in Minot
Sandy streets in Minot left after snow melt
Michael Neugebauer
Michael Neugebauer, the man convicted of murdering his family when he was 15, hopes to have sentence reduced
Doctor`s hands
A Study on the Role of Religion on Doctor Burnout
The Roosevelt Park Zoo family has grown by three, after the zoo's resident female Amur tiger...
Zoya, Minot’s Amur tiger, gives birth to trio of cubs