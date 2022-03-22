Advertisement

First flight for Western ND Honor Flight

By John Salling
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - The Western ND Honor Flight is preparing for their first trip to the nation’s capital.

The flight will take about 92 North Dakota veterans on a chartered jet to tour memorials and celebrate their service to the country.

Five from Minot are going to be on the inaugural flight this year. The Minot Moose Lodge donated the money to pay for all five.

“Moose is all about supporting our local community with service, and the young, and the old, so this is a perfect opportunity,” said Rebbeca Haider, Moose Treasurer.

“Truly awesome. Some of the other communities have done likewise. They get behind their veterans. They know what it’s all about,” said Kathleen Bien, Honor Flight President.

They are scheduled to make the trip around mid-April, flying out of the Bismarck Airport.

