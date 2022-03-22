Advertisement

Farmers see rise in input costs; seed prices remain more or less constant

While things like energy prices, fertilizer prices, and labor costs have risen in recent weeks,...
While things like energy prices, fertilizer prices, and labor costs have risen in recent weeks, there is one input that stays relatively stable, and that's the price of seeds.(none)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With planting season coming up soon, farmers have expressed concern about the costs of their inputs.

While things like energy prices, fertilizer prices, and labor costs have risen in recent weeks, there is one input that stays relatively stable, and that’s the price of seeds. The price of canola and soybean seeds haven’t seen record increases like other inputs have because the prices are more or less set each fall.

“If you rewind the clock back to where it was last August and September versus where we are today, I think the marketplace was a lot different back then. We had concerns about commodities, we had concerns about availability, but we really didn’t know what was going to come to fruition quite yet,” said Bob Bohl, seed advisor for BASF Seed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into the impacts of high input prices on farmers and ranchers. This follows an executive order from President Joe Biden, signed last year, aimed at promoting competition across the U.S. economy.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Lincoln man found in Mandan
Missing 22-year-old Lincoln man found dead in Mandan
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Man arrested in connection to Mandan fatal hit and run after vehicle drove off roadway in Bismarck
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Missing Idaho man found dead
Missing Idaho man found dead in Stark County
RYAN DEGROAT (MUG)
South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota

Latest News

Luna Gasevic, a sixth grader from Ben Franklin Middle School in Cass County, won the bee,...
Top spellers take over Bismarck for state bee
Five from Minot are going to be on the inaugural flight this year. The Minot Moose Lodge...
First flight for Western ND Honor Flight
Closed Loop Partners is a company that offers smaller scale processing for recyclables. That...
Minot recycling discussion continues
Daines called on the Biden Administration to accelerate giving lethal aid, including planes to...
Montana’s Daines pushes for more jets to Ukraine amid Europe tour