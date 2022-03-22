Farmers see rise in input costs; seed prices remain more or less constant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With planting season coming up soon, farmers have expressed concern about the costs of their inputs.

While things like energy prices, fertilizer prices, and labor costs have risen in recent weeks, there is one input that stays relatively stable, and that’s the price of seeds. The price of canola and soybean seeds haven’t seen record increases like other inputs have because the prices are more or less set each fall.

“If you rewind the clock back to where it was last August and September versus where we are today, I think the marketplace was a lot different back then. We had concerns about commodities, we had concerns about availability, but we really didn’t know what was going to come to fruition quite yet,” said Bob Bohl, seed advisor for BASF Seed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking into the impacts of high input prices on farmers and ranchers. This follows an executive order from President Joe Biden, signed last year, aimed at promoting competition across the U.S. economy.

