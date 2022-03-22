Advertisement

Coyotes denied in 2020 relish their chance to reach Sweet 16

Will face Michigan on Saturday after 61-47 upset of Baylor
Coyotes advance to Sweet 16 with 61-47 victory over Baylor
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, TX (Dakota News Now) - The Dance continues for the University of South Dakota women in the NCAA Tournament after one of the most remarkable weekends in program history, culminating in a thrilling victory over Baylor last night in the 2nd round.

Perhaps most impressive in their 61-47 win on the Bears homecourt was the fact that USD never trailed in the game, starting on an 11-0 run and never seeing their lead dip lower than four the rest of the way.

It’s the second time in three years a Summit League team has advance to the Sweet 16 of the Womens Tournament, and frankly it probably would have happened with USD in 2020 had the COVID-19 pandemic not wiped out the postseason.

Perhaps with that in mind, and knowing the opportunity presented to them, the Coyotes played free and didn’t shy away from the big stage.

The Coyotes move on to the Sweet 16 now where they will face the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines knocked off Villanova 64-49 on Monday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

USD and Michigan will play next Saturday with tipoff time and TV to be announced.

