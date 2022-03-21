Advertisement

Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company

Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company
Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 41-year-old woman has been charged with theft after police say she stole more than $95,000 from a Bismarck construction company.

Bismarck police say Carissa Hanson forged checks and made deposits into her personal accounts and used the construction company owner’s credit card to make thousands of dollars in purchases between 2021 and 2022.

Court documents report that most of the purchases were placed on Hanson’s personal Amazon account, but she also used the money at a number of Bismarck establishments. She told police she spent nearly $20,000 to pay tuition for her children’s education, but the access to the money was due to “mistake.”

Hanson is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Lincoln man found in Mandan
Missing 22-year-old Lincoln man found dead in Mandan
Missing Idaho man found dead
Missing Idaho man found dead in Stark County
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Man arrested in connection to Mandan fatal hit and run after vehicle drove off roadway in Bismarck
RYAN DEGROAT (MUG)
South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota
Peace vigil Bismarck
Peace vigil held at the Hub in Bismarck

Latest News

Wachter middle school students exercise bodies and minds with cardio drumming
Wachter middle school students exercise bodies and minds with cardio drumming
Mandan family makes big donation to Designer Genes for World Down Syndrome Day
Mandan family makes big donation to Designer Genes for World Down Syndrome Day
Flipped vehicle on State Street
Man arrested in connection to Mandan fatal hit and run after vehicle drove off roadway in Bismarck
10pm Sportscast 3/20/2022
10PM Sportscast 3/20/2022