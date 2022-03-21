Woman accused of stealing more than $95,000 from Bismarck construction company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 41-year-old woman has been charged with theft after police say she stole more than $95,000 from a Bismarck construction company.

Bismarck police say Carissa Hanson forged checks and made deposits into her personal accounts and used the construction company owner’s credit card to make thousands of dollars in purchases between 2021 and 2022.

Court documents report that most of the purchases were placed on Hanson’s personal Amazon account, but she also used the money at a number of Bismarck establishments. She told police she spent nearly $20,000 to pay tuition for her children’s education, but the access to the money was due to “mistake.”

Hanson is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

