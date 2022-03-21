Wachter middle school students exercise bodies and minds with cardio drumming

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Have you ever considered drumming when you’re stressed out?

Studies have found that drumming can lower blood pressure and stress hormones.

It’s an idea some middle school teachers are incorporating into their lessons. But the drumming is happening in the most unlikely classrooms.

The good news: it’s got the kids less stressed and feeling like rock stars.

When Jacob Fray started as a physical education student teacher, he never thought he’d be learning to drum.

“I’m not a musical guy,” he admitted.

But he’s learning about music, while also learning how to incorporate drumming into his P.E. classes.

This is called cardio drumming. Each student gets a set of drumsticks and a yoga ball.

Mr. Fray demonstrates the pattern, and they repeat it. The kids caught on quickly.

“It was easy,” said Wachter sixth-grader Miles Flying Horse.

“It was fun to change it up a little bit in class. I just liked it,” added his classmate, Brady Prokop.

Their smiles are music to their teacher’s ears.

“It’s really cool, especially to see the looks on some of the kids’ faces, especially those who aren’t particularly very fond of regular gym class. It is just a lot of fun,” said Fray.

Alyssa Schadler likes what she’s hearing.

“When you hit sticks on yoga balls, it makes a nice sound. I like that sound,” the sixth-grader explained.

What their teacher likes isn’t so much the sound, but rather the skills these kids are learning.

“They’re trying to stay in a rhythm trying to be in unison as a class sees what happens when they work together,” Fray said.

And while the beat won’t go on forever, the idea of working as a team and learning to deal with stress will help these kids keep marching toward success.

Cardio drumming also teaches kids to use both sides of their brains, so it’s a good physical and mental exercise.

