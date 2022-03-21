Advertisement

UND to meet Notre Dame in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

UND Hockey
UND Hockey(UNDINSIDER)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, ND (KFYR) - The UND men’s hockey team learned who will be their 1st round opponent on Sunday.

The Fighting Hawks will meet the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament.

UND is part of the Albany, New York region. This will mark the first time that they have not played in a region located in the state of North Dakota since 2016.

Overall, the Fighting Hawks and Fighting Irish have met 37 times previously with the series deadlocked at 17-17-3

The game will take place on Thursday with puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. Central Time.

You can catch the game on ESPNU.

