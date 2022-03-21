National Champion UMary greeted with welcome home party

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Coming off their back-to-back ACHA national championship, the UMary men’s hockey team returned home Sunday greeted by the ones that supported them the most over this past season.

Friends, family, and fans were on hand at the Starion Sports Complex in Mandan to host a welcome home party for the team.

The Marauders are just the fifth team to win back-to-back ACHA D2 titles over the last three decades.

Of course, they did it in thrilling fashion as they downed Florida Gulf coast 3-2 in three overtimes on Friday night.

Afterword, members of the team spoke on just how great it was to see the support from the community after a long day of travel.

“To come back late Sunday night after a whole day of traveling. We didn’t expect this for sure. The amount of people that have supported us all year, for the last four years it’s just been incredible. You just can’t put it into words the amount of people that were here today and that have supported us over the years,” said senior captain Zach Garrett.

“Coming home is obviously something special, this building means a lot to us to do it right out front. We’ve had a great record here and we love to see all the faces and family, whoever else might be here today that came out to support us,” added head coach Dan Huntley.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.