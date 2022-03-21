Missing 22-year-old Lincoln man found dead in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - On the afternoon of 3/20/22, Mandan Police received a report of a possible missing person. A 22 year old Lincoln man had last been seen the previous evening in the area of South Bay Dr and 40th Ave SE in Mandan.

Personal belongings believed to be that of the man were located in a channel off the Missouri River on the ice near the location he was last seen.

Dive teams from the Morton County and Burleigh County Sheriff’s offices responded. The man’s body was located in an area of open water in the channel.

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will be performed. More information will be released as it becomes available.

