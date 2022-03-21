Advertisement

Marriages boom this year due to past COVID delays

Bridal show in Bismarck
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everybody wants their special day to be perfect. However, the pandemic led many to push back their wedding, creating a high demand for weddings this season.

The increased amount has led to some weddings being held on non-traditional days.

”The amount of inquiries that we’ve been getting for dates has increased for sure. And we have been hosting a lot of weddings on Thursdays and Sundays, and days when we don’t normally have weddings just to get everybody in within the right amount of time,” said venue owner Michelle Kaufman.

The delay has been long for many brides, but they’re still happy the wait is almost over.

”I’m excited to just have a big party with everybody. Especially after the last two years with everything being so crazy, I’m just excited to get back to some normalcy and celebrate my relationship,” said future bride Ashley Dockter.

At the I Do Bridal Show in Bismarck, more than fifty vendors talked with hundreds of couples who are still planning their dream day.

”We have probably some of the best of the best locally here, everything a bride could want. Basically from A to Z it’s going to be found here today,” said bridal show coordinator Lacey Kuhn.

