Mandan family makes big donation to Designer Genes for World Down Syndrome Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday is World Down Syndrome Day.

Every year, on 3-21, the day is set aside to show support for people with Down syndrome and to raise awareness.

You might remember last month we told you about 10-year-old Brody Krein and his mom, Jen Klein. They were making bath bombs as a fundraiser for Designer Genes, a group that provides support for families and people with Down syndrome.

Brody’s story went a little viral; he had orders coming in from all over the United States and even Canada. They sent out more than 150 orders to places as far away as Hawaii, Alaska and Maine. They also filled many local orders. In all, Jen estimates they made about 2,000 bath bombs.

From the very beginning, they planned to donate all proceeds from bath bomb sales to Designer Genes.

Brody and Jen presented the group with a check for $3,400.

Klein says while that dollar amount is amazing, the neatest part has been watching Brody’s Facebook page grow. He’s now got 950 members.

“At least I reached 950 people and they’re probably telling their friends,” Klein said. “That was really was the goal, was to spread awareness about Brody and other children with Down syndrome.”

Jen and Brody are not making any more bath bombs, but you can still join the Facebook page, Brody’s Bath Bombs. They’re already thinking about what project they’ll do next year.

