Heartview Foundation to use $1.6 million grant for Dickinson addiction treatment facility

Addiction treatment facility
Addiction treatment facility(Courtesy of Heartview Foundation)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - As the opioid crisis plagues the nation, and when time is of the essence, those struggling with addiction face another crisis: long wait times to get into treatment programs. A North Dakota non-profit hopes to combat this issue. 

A $1.6 million dollar grant has been awarded to the Heartview Foundation to construct a drug and alcohol treatment and education facility in Dickinson.

The facility will be a 16-bed residential treatment program for adults. Heartview officials plan to renovate the fourth floor of St. Joe’s Plaza, the previous labor and delivery floor of St. Joseph’s Hospital for the new center. 

They chose Dickinson to better reach the community. 30 to 40 percent of people helped in Heartview’s Bismarck location are from western North Dakota.

“Dickinson was really desperate for the services and didn’t have adequate services in their community. For a long time, we have been serving people from western North Dakota. So, this grant opportunity made so much sense,” said Kurt Snyder, Heartview Foundation executive director.

Snyder says the renovations will cost about $950,000 and the rest of the grant would finance start-up costs.

Construction is expected to commence this summer.

Snyder adds that drug and alcohol addiction can happen to anyone, and recovering is possible with proper treatment.

