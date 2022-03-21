GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo burglarized on World Down Syndrome Day

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo is again the victim of a random crime. As the playhouse works to rebuild from arson, burglars set their sights on the construction site.

The president of the GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo board of directors tells Valley News Live someone broke into the playhouse in the early morning hours of Monday, March 21, which happens to be World Down Syndrome Day.

Fargo Police say about $7,000 worth of tools and copper wiring were taken from the site. They say no suspects have been identified at this time.

GiGi’s Playhouse-Fargo was destroyed by arson in May of 2021, forcing the organization to mount a massive fundraising effort to rebuild.

The state’s only Down syndrome achievement center offers various programs to help support people with Down syndrome, all for free.

If you would like to help the playhouse in its rebuilding effort, you can donate here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.