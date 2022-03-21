Bison Trail signage difficulties in Ward County

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Park District staff are looking to add and enforce some rules out at the Bison Trail.

In order to have rules they have to keep signs posted with them, but they say people keep tearing the signs down. The organization spends time and money grooming some trails for winter uses, but the work gets messed up by people misusing the groomed area. They want to give bikers and skiers the chance to use the challenge trails before they’re ruined.

“Just getting hiking off of that. This winter I had a couple instances where I was grooming the trail. I looked back, there was a lady and her dog walking on the trail completely destroying it. Making it unpassable by bike, snowshoe, or snow ski,” said Carson Schell, trail groomer.

They also requested a leash requirement for dogs on the trail. Staff say they have issues of unleashed dogs chasing and biting people in the park on a number of occasions.

