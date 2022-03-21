Advertisement

Bison Trail signage difficulties in Ward County

Bison Trail Issues
Bison Trail Issues(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Minot Park District staff are looking to add and enforce some rules out at the Bison Trail.

In order to have rules they have to keep signs posted with them, but they say people keep tearing the signs down. The organization spends time and money grooming some trails for winter uses, but the work gets messed up by people misusing the groomed area. They want to give bikers and skiers the chance to use the challenge trails before they’re ruined.

“Just getting hiking off of that. This winter I had a couple instances where I was grooming the trail. I looked back, there was a lady and her dog walking on the trail completely destroying it. Making it unpassable by bike, snowshoe, or snow ski,” said Carson Schell, trail groomer.

They also requested a leash requirement for dogs on the trail. Staff say they have issues of unleashed dogs chasing and biting people in the park on a number of occasions.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Idaho man found dead
Missing Idaho man found dead in Stark County
RYAN DEGROAT (MUG)
South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota
Carter Strain
Stark County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Book owners
Local volunteer looking for owners of family bible and family heritage book found at Bismarck thrift shop
Distilled Water
Distilled water hard to find

Latest News

Addiction treatment facility
Heartview Foundation to use $1.6 million grant for Dickinson addiction treatment facility
Police tape
Missing 22-year-old Lincoln man found dead in Mandan
Zach Garrett hoisting the ACHA national championship trophy at the welcome home party in Mandan
National Champion UMary greeted with welcome home party
South Dakota joins a number of states across the country now reporting outbreaks of avian...
SD state officials euthanize 85K birds amid avian flu outbreak