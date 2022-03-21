Arizona man sentenced to supervised probation for luring minors in Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An Arizona man has been sentenced to supervised probation for luring minors in Mandan.

Thirty-two-year-old Christopher Sweeney pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement last November to crimes that occurred in March 2021. Mandan investigators say Sweeney had sexual conversations with and attempted to meet up with a minor at a park in Mandan, but the person he communicated with was an undercover officer.

At a sentencing hearing Monday, state’s attorney Gabrielle Goter said, “the presentence investigation reads strangely” and the state’s recommendation is atypical. She says there’s a risk of reoffending, but Sweeney can reduce that risk by complying with sex offender treatment and he has been compliant so far. Additionally, she says the state considered the fact that this case involved an undercover officer rather than a victim.

Defense attorney Kevin Chapman said there’s an “impersonality factor” of the internet, and while not an excuse, he said his client didn’t fully realize what harm his actions could do. He says Sweeney has complied with law enforcement since the beginning and has learned his lesson.

Judge James Hill said that the case does cause him concern and there was harm done.

Judge Hill accepted Sweeney’s plea agreement Monday and sentenced him to a five-year deferred imposition of sentence with five years of supervised probation.

