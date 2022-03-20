Advertisement

SD state officials euthanize 85K birds amid avian flu outbreak

South Dakota joins a number of states across the country now reporting outbreaks of avian...
South Dakota joins a number of states across the country now reporting outbreaks of avian influenza.(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota state officials have euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms. Outbreaks have occurred at farms in Charles Minx County in the southeastern portion of the state.

The disease was found in turkeys at the facilities although other poultry in close contact with the turkeys were euthanized as well.

Assistant State Veterinarian Mendell Miller said the state doesn’t release the names of facilities experiencing outbreaks. Miller said two other sites are under investigation for possible avian flu. Those counties will be identified if tests come back positive.

