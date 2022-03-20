Advertisement

Peace vigil held at the Hub in Bismarck

Peace vigil Bismarck
Peace vigil Bismarck(KFYR)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In Bismarck, a group held a minute of silence for each day of fighting between Russia and Ukraine at a peace vigil Saturday night.

A group of 25 people participated in the vigil at the Hub, a community recovery center on First Street.

For the participants, the event was needed to help not only Ukraine, but to support the community as well.

“Supporting peace in every single aspect is so important because it’s a ripple effect of who we are on the inside, as individuals and as a community. So, if we can reflect that in all that we do, that would be important,” said peace vigil participant Nicci Brelje.

The vigil also featured spoken word poems and a Ukrainian hymn.

