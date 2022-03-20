Moose, Elk and Bighorn Sheep applications are due soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s 2022 moose, elk and bighorn sheep license applications are due March 23.

Hunting moose, elk and bighorn sheep in North Dakota is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The first hunting season for moose was held in 1977, when just 10 licenses were allotted to hunters.

Casey: “The population looks good and healthy. And so, we’ve given out just over 400 licenses for moose this year. So there will be about 70 less moose licenses than there were last year scattered in different units,” said NDGF Wildlife Division Chief Casey Anderson.

The first hunting season for elk was in 1983, and today the population is robust in comparison.

“Elk numbers are looking good. We increased licenses about 40 licenses over last year in a variety of units. And so, for a total of 563 this year,” said Anderson.

The first hunting season for bighorn sheep was held in 1975, and this unique animal is doing well in western North Dakota.

“We have more bighorns than we probably ever had, but it’s still a small population. And so, you apply for a bighorn sheep license, and as we do our counts throughout the summer coming into August, we determine how many licenses are available. And then from there, choose the hunters and do the drawing,” said Anderson.

To better manage the bighorn sheep population, there is one change to the season this year.

“This year we added a Unit B5 and, so, that was to really get harvest in a separate herd. We had two bighorn sheep herds included and B4 and, so, this really targets the harvest to individual herds and allows us a little better management of those bighorn sheep herds,” said Anderson.

There is one thing you can do to better your odds for getting drawn for a moose or elk tag.

“So a lot of people, of course, want the antlered tag. But if you just want to the opportunity to hunt one of those animals, the success rate on drawing a cow tag or antlerless tag for moose or elk is much higher than drawing the any license,” said Anderson.

Again, the moose, elk and bighorn sheep application deadline is Wednesday, March 23. To apply go to the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.