Missing Idaho man found dead in Stark County
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stark County deputies found a missing Idaho Falls man dead Saturday.
Chief Deputy Ray Kaylor says a deputy located the body of 26-year-old Carter Strain and his vehicle southwest of Belfield. Foul play has been ruled out.
Strain was last seen leaving a bar in Belfield on Thursday. Although it’s not the outcome they hoped for, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office thanked the public for tips on social media.
