Missing Idaho man found dead in Stark County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stark County deputies found a missing Idaho Falls man dead Saturday.

Chief Deputy Ray Kaylor says a deputy located the body of 26-year-old Carter Strain and his vehicle southwest of Belfield. Foul play has been ruled out.

Strain was last seen leaving a bar in Belfield on Thursday. Although it’s not the outcome they hoped for, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office thanked the public for tips on social media.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.