Goodrich Fire Department fundraising for new equipment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every fire department plays an important role an any community, especially in rural North Dakota. But keeping a department and its firefighters going can get expensive.

At Goodrich Fire Department a simulated call helps Chief Brian Galvin prepare for real world situations.

Brian: “I’ll just talk with who’s [coming on the call] and say: ‘I need you to bring the tanker and then I’ll have you bring the other engine and I’ll have you bring wild land truck’,” said Chief Galvin.

Goodrich Rural Fire Protection District covers 375 square miles.

“Denhoff 9180″ said Chief Galvin over the radio.

Chief Galvin said the department typically gets about 20 to 30 calls a year.

But the without his team, the next available agency would add a minimum of 25*extra minutes to its response time.

“Probably the most nerve racking thing [about being fire chief] is taking, having the power the negotiate life and if you make the wrong decision, someone could die,” said Chief Galvin.

Chief Galvin says equipment costs $21,000 per firefighter every tens years. Donations and grants keep the department running. Brian kept up with a creative way to fundraise with nearby McClusky Rural Fire Department.

“We’re kind of doing that to purchase thermal imaging cameras. They help on any kind of fire,” said McClusky Rural Fire Chief Samantha DeMunbrun.

Goodrich’s next big goal is to start looking into newer fire trucks because some equipment is from the 1970′s.

For now, Chief Galvin said he’s happy the see new recruits interested in fighting fires.

Goodrich and McClusky Fire Departments are hopping to raise around $3,000.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.