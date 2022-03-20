Advertisement

Four Winds-Minnewaukan completes perfect season, beats Kindred to win state

By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class B boys basketball state tournament wrapped up Saturday night, and it was Kindred looking to defend their title while Four Winds-Minnewaukan was looking to finish the season a perfect 27-0.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan led the game from start to finish and tournament MVP Jayden Yankton had 22 points, three rebounds and four assists for the Indians.

Four Winds completes their perfect season, winning by a final of 69 to 49. This is their first state championship since 2016.

