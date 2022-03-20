Dickinson Make-A-Wish benefit is annual tradition for families

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual Dickinson Noon Lions Make-A-Wish benefit is underway at the West River Ice Center.

More than one hundred people entered the doors as soon as it started at 4:30 p.m. There’s a silent and live auction and a build your own taco bar.

Kids are enjoying jumping castles and slides, and later tonight there will be live music.

Many local Make-A-Wish families new and old attend the big event every year.

“It’s amazing how much stuff was donated and how much money they raised throughout every year, we’ve only been coming here for two years, this is our second year, but it’s been a really good experience,” said Nicole Messer, Kinzlee’s mom.

Every year the event raises thousands of dollars for children’s wishes.

Kinzlee’s wish is to go to Disney World with her family.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.