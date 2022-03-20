Advertisement

Dickinson Make-A-Wish benefit is annual tradition for families

Make-A-Wish Dickinson
Make-A-Wish Dickinson(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual Dickinson Noon Lions Make-A-Wish benefit is underway at the West River Ice Center.

More than one hundred people entered the doors as soon as it started at 4:30 p.m. There’s a silent and live auction and a build your own taco bar.

Kids are enjoying jumping castles and slides, and later tonight there will be live music.

Many local Make-A-Wish families new and old attend the big event every year.

“It’s amazing how much stuff was donated and how much money they raised throughout every year, we’ve only been coming here for two years, this is our second year, but it’s been a really good experience,” said Nicole Messer, Kinzlee’s mom.

Every year the event raises thousands of dollars for children’s wishes.

Kinzlee’s wish is to go to Disney World with her family.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday. If it clears Congress and...
North Dakotans react to permanent Daylight Saving Time
Mandan police arrested 26-year-old Tyann Bravebull in connection with the kidnapping of a...
Woman arrested in Mandan kidnapping
Arrest Made in Anita Knutson Cold Case
UPDATE: suspect charged in killing of Anita Knutson posts bond, as new details emerge in investigation
Carter Strain
Stark County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Tyann Brave Bull
Bismarck woman accused of kidnapping person on the same day as her court hearing for separate aggravated assault case

Latest News

Missing Idaho man found dead
Missing Idaho man found dead in Stark County
nd outdoors
Moose, Elk and Bighorn Sheep applications are due soon
Goodrich Fire Department
Goodrich Fire Department fundraising for new equipment
funding rural fire
Funding rural fire department