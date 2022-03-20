Advertisement

College student plans to visit every South Dakota town

College student plans to visit every South Dakota town
College student plans to visit every South Dakota town(Dakota News Now)
By Cordell Wright
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seth Varner, a college student out of Nebraska plans to visit all 310 incorporated South Dakota towns over the summer.

Varner says the idea came in 2020 during the pandemic.

Over the past two years, he has visited every town in both Nebraska and Iowa. His eyes are now set on South Dakota.

Varner has written books that detail his experiences with each state, and call it “The ultimate travel guide” to South Dakota.

You can follow along with Varner’s journey on his Facebook page, he also joined Dakota News Now to describe more about his experiences so far.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Idaho man found dead
Missing Idaho man found dead in Stark County
RYAN DEGROAT (MUG)
South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota
Carter Strain
Stark County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Book owners
Local volunteer looking for owners of family bible and family heritage book found at Bismarck thrift shop
Distilled Water
Distilled water hard to find

Latest News

Peace vigil Bismarck
Peace vigil held at the Hub in Bismarck
highlights
Class B Boys Basketball Championship highlights
10pm sportscast
10PM Sportscast 3/19/22
Missing Idaho man found dead
Missing Idaho man found dead in Stark County