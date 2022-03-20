Advertisement

Bucks drop to 1-1 on the year after falling to Sioux Falls in home opener 38 to 36

(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks dropped their first game of the season on Saturday falling to the Sioux Falls Storm, 38 to 36.

Tahj Tolbert would find the end zone twice in the first half for Bismarck. One on the ground and one through the air.

Bismarck (1-1) will next host the Green Bay Blizzard on March 27th. Kick-off is at 3:05 p.m.

