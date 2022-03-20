Advertisement

BHS’s Treysen Eaglestaff wins 2022 ND Mr. Basketball Award

Treysen Eaglestaff
Treysen Eaglestaff(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, ND (KFYR) - After the Class B state championship game on Saturday, the 2022 North Dakota Mr. Basketball award winner was announced.

And winning this year’s award was Bismarck High’s Treysen Eaglestaff. He averaged 30 points per game for the Demons and had 16 first place votes.

Eaglestaff has committed to play basketball at the University of North Dakota.

