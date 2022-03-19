Advertisement

Williston holding Sports and Recreation Show this weekend

By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Just in time for the warmer weather, Williston is holding its 35th annual Sports and Recreation Show this weekend.

Among the many campers, spas, and outdoor vehicles on display are plenty of activities including seminars on fishing, gardening, and cooking. People say the show is a great way to scratch that outdoor season itch.

“That helps us kick off the travel season, getting ready to get outdoors, and just enjoying what we have in our backyard,” said Amy Krueger, executive director of the Williston CVB.

The show runs Friday from 1-8, Saturday from 10-7, and Sunday from 10-4.

A list of seminars can be found on the Williston Sports and Recreation Show Facebook Page.

