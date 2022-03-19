UMary goes back-to-back! Marauders top Florida Gulf Coast 3-2 in 3OT to win ACHA national title

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO (KFYR) - It took five full periods and some change, but the University of Mary Men’s Hockey team is coming back to Bismarck as national champions.

It would take three overtime periods between UMary and Florida Gulf Coast. But finally at 10:56 p.m., Seth Cushing ended the Marauders long wait with a goal 103:21 into the game. That would prove to be the difference maker as UMary went on to win 3 to 2.

“What I told the guys in the locker room was we don’t have a flight until Sunday. So we can play all day tomorrow if we need to. We’ll get through this. We got food, we have everything else we need. They’re not prepared for this, we’re the ones who have gone through and are built for winning a long tournament like this,” said Head Coach Dan Huntley.

“It’s unbelievable. The way that we ended it, still hasn’t sunk in to be honest with you,” added captain Zach Garrett.

“It means the world to be able to be there with my guys and be able to backstop them, and get us another National Championship to bring back to Bismarck and Mandan. It’s a huge shoutout to our coaching staff. Coach Huntley and Coach Silveria. Our strength staff back at school, preparing us to play these five games in five days,” said goalie Kyle Hayden.

The Marauders brought down the Radakovich cup to Missouri, and they’re taking it right back with them. UMary ends the season on a historic 20-game win streak, a program record, and are hoping it springboards them into next season.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.