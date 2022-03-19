Advertisement

Stark County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Carter Strain
Carter Strain(KFYR-TV)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 26-year-old man. According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, Carter Strain was last seen leaving Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield around 12:30 a.m. on March 17. Deputies report, he might be suicidal. Strain has a truck with Idaho license plates 8BJY137, is 6′ 3″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 701-456-7610.

