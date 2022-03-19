Advertisement

South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping, authorities said.

Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota. The incident was reported around 10:30 Friday night.

Law enforcement was able to use cell phone triangulation to locate the suspect’s car north of Edgeley.

The woman was taken to a Jamestown hospital and treated for undisclosed injuries sustained in the incident.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday. If it clears Congress and...
North Dakotans react to permanent Daylight Saving Time
Mandan police arrested 26-year-old Tyann Bravebull in connection with the kidnapping of a...
Woman arrested in Mandan kidnapping
Arrest Made in Anita Knutson Cold Case
UPDATE: suspect charged in killing of Anita Knutson posts bond, as new details emerge in investigation
Tyann Brave Bull
Bismarck woman accused of kidnapping person on the same day as her court hearing for separate aggravated assault case
Carter Strain
Stark County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Latest News

va recs
VA Clinics in eastern Montana could close according to federal report
archery ND
North Dakota archery returns in force after pandemic
sports 10pm 3/18
10PM Sportscast 3/18/22
Williston Sports and Recreation Show
Williston holding Sports and Recreation Show this weekend