South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota

EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping, authorities said.

Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota. The incident was reported around 10:30 Friday night.

Law enforcement was able to use cell phone triangulation to locate the suspect’s car north of Edgeley.

The woman was taken to a Jamestown hospital and treated for undisclosed injuries sustained in the incident.

