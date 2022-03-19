Semi’s Four Winds vs LaMoure
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four Winds-Minnewaukan will take an undefeated record into the Class-B Boys Basketball State championship game on Saturday. The Indians will play the Vikings from Kindred. They are the top two seeded teams in the “B”.
Four Winds-Minnewaukan defeated LaMoure-L-M in the semi-finals 52-36.
Kindred is the defending state champion and the Vikings beat the Indians in the semi-finals last year.
In the consolation games on Friday Shiloh Christian topped Bowman County in overtime 76-67 and Grafton beat Stanley 58-25.
