Semi’s Four Winds vs LaMoure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four Winds-Minnewaukan will take an undefeated record into the Class-B Boys Basketball State championship game on Saturday. The Indians will play the Vikings from Kindred. They are the top two seeded teams in the “B”.

Four Winds-Minnewaukan defeated LaMoure-L-M in the semi-finals 52-36.

Kindred is the defending state champion and the Vikings beat the Indians in the semi-finals last year.

In the consolation games on Friday Shiloh Christian topped Bowman County in overtime 76-67 and Grafton beat Stanley 58-25.

