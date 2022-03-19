Advertisement

North Dakota archery returns in force after pandemic

North Dakota archery
North Dakota archery(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. - The “B” isn’t the only major state tournament in Minot this weekend.

More than 800 competitors from across North Dakota are in town for state archery.

This is their first time back in person after two years of remote tournaments. Some competitors say they’re glad to see old friends again.

“I like it cause there’s so many different kids in such a big age group that can, like, participate and you meet so many different people. All the people you see here every year are just great,” said Hannah Neameyer, Team Rolla.

Fourth through twelfth graders, some with difficulties, all shoot side by side and have similar chances to win.

“There’s a kid coming later that’s gonna be on crutches that we have to walk up to the line and take their crutches away so that they can shoot. We’ve had kids in wheelchairs. there’s a whole list of things that make this sport inclusive to nearly everybody,” said Jeff Long, NASP State Coordinator.

Organizers say they actually gained participants through the pandemic. The online format made it easier for people across the state to compete, but some like Hannah enjoy getting back to the event.

“We can go shopping, go out to eat, just hang out with our friends for a weekend getaway,” said Neameyer.

Coordinator Jeff Long adds that most archers have been through six or seven events at this point in the year, and that this is like their “Superbowl.”

The top two teams win a place in the national competition later this year. Individual winners can win scholarships, or an elk hunting trip.

