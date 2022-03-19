Advertisement

Local contractors face issues with construction materials and costs

Bismarck-Mandan Home Show
Bismarck-Mandan Home Show(KFYR-TV)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price to build a home rose about 15 percent in 2021. Zillow said the real estate market will continue to rise this year.

At the Bismarck-Mandan Home Show, the event is a great way for businesses to get the attention of consumers, especially with current difficulties in the industry. Material shortages and construction costs rose significantly in the past few years. Sam Gietzen, the owner of Gietzen Construction, said getting supplies has been a “wild card” as a result.

“It’s stretching our projects out longer, our overhead is spread a little bit thinner than for the duration of the project. That’s been challenging,” said Gietzen.

Gietzen said customers have been “understanding” of the difficulties. This was the Home Builders Association’s 45th year of the Home Show.

