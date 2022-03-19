Advertisement

Emergency feed transportation funds coming soon

Cows
Cows(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota livestock producers will be receiving funds to help cover last year’s feed transportation costs.

Many livestock producers did not have a lot of grazing land or forage available, turning many to have to buy feed and because much of the state felt the impact of the drought, producers had to travel long distances to get feed.

To help producers, the North Dakota Department of Agriculture developed an emergency funding program.

“With that, developing a program to help offset the costs of that transportation is the best use of those public funds to help those livestock producers at least defray those costs, stay in business, retain those livestock for the future,” said Doug Goehring, North Dakota agriculture commissioner.

The program covers expenses between April 8, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021, and funds are excepted to be disbursed next week.

