Correa agrees to $105.3M, 3-year deal with Minnesota Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — Star shortstop Carlos Correa agreed early Saturday to a $105.3 million, three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, ending a seven-season tenure with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Correa will earn $35.3 million annually under the deal and can opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again.

