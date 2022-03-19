Advertisement

Correa agrees to $105.3M, 3-year deal with Minnesota Twins

.
.(MLB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Star shortstop Carlos Correa agreed early Saturday to a $105.3 million, three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, ending a seven-season tenure with the Houston Astros, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Correa will earn $35.3 million annually under the deal and can opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot police arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice Wednesday for the stabbing death of the...
Nichole Rice to make initial appearance Thursday on charge in 2007 killing of Anita Knutson
Arrest Made in Anita Knutson Cold Case
UPDATE: suspect charged in killing of Anita Knutson posts bond, as new details emerge in investigation
Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday. If it clears Congress and...
North Dakotans react to permanent Daylight Saving Time
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

File Photo
Semi’s Four Winds vs LaMoure
Class-B Boys State Tournament
Class-B Semi-final Kindred wins
10pm Sportscast 3/17/2022
10pm Sportscast 3/17/2022
Class-B Boys State Tournament
State-B LaMoure-L-M vs. Grafton