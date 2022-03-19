Advertisement

Class-B Semi-final Kindred wins

Class-B Boys State Tournament
Class-B Boys State Tournament(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Vikings have earned the right to defend their state title. Kindred defeated Bishop Ryan 61-55 in the semi-finals of the Class-B Boys State Basketball Tournament.

Paul Olson scored 25-points to lead Kindred. His total included a 3/4 length of the court 3-pointer to beat the half-time buzzer.

Kindred is now 22-2 and will play the winner of the Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-L-M game on Saturday at the Minot State Dome.

