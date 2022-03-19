Class-B Semi-final Kindred wins

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Vikings have earned the right to defend their state title. Kindred defeated Bishop Ryan 61-55 in the semi-finals of the Class-B Boys State Basketball Tournament.

Paul Olson scored 25-points to lead Kindred. His total included a 3/4 length of the court 3-pointer to beat the half-time buzzer.

Kindred is now 22-2 and will play the winner of the Four Winds-Minnewaukan vs. LaMoure-L-M game on Saturday at the Minot State Dome.

