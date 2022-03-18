Woman arrested in Mandan kidnapping

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police arrested 26-year-old Tyann Bravebull in connection with the kidnapping of a 28-year-old woman.

The victim in the kidnapping made the call to police around 3 a-m Friday morning from a gas station restroom after fleeing in a suspected stolen vehicle driven by Bravebull.

The victim told police she had been kidnapped against her will, and was threatened at knife point to stay with Bravebull. The victim was forced to drive with the suspect to another county. On the way back to Mandan she fled to the restroom and locked herself in.

Police found the suspect driving along East Main Street in Mandan and pulled her over. Once the officer left his vehicle, Bravebull drove off. She later crashed and took off on foot, but a police canine found her hiding in a barrel in the yard of a home, and was taken into custody.

Formal charges against Bravebull are still pending.

