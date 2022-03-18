Advertisement

Williams County, others file letters of support for federal grant for highway 85 expansion to Grassy Butte

Highway 85 expansion
Highway 85 expansion(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - Work on expanding highway 85 from the Long X Bridge to Watford City is underway, and now the focus is on expanding the road from the bridge to Highway 200 near Grassy Butte.

Officials with the Theodore Roosevelt Expressway are working with the North Dakota Department of Transportation to prepare a federal grant application to help fund this portion. This week, the Williams County Commission sent a letter of support to Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, saying it’s vital to national food and energy security. The project’s Executive Director said everyone is on board to have the road expanded.

“This is a primary corridor that needs to be taken care of as soon as possible for efficient movement of people and freight,” said executive director Cal Klewin.

Construction on the portion north of the bridge is expected to start next year.

The Theodore Roosevelt Expressway is part of the Ports-To-Plains Alliance, a proposed 4-lane highway system stemming from Montana to Texas. Klewin said about 60% of entire project road has been completed.

