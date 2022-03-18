Advertisement

Ward County Sheriff’s Department weighs options amid rise in gas prices

Ward County Sheriff's Department
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The average price of North Dakota gas has gone up more than a $1.10 in the last year, having not only a major impact on residents, but also those who keep them safe.

Lieutenant Jennifer Olson and her colleagues in the Ward County Sheriff’s Department patrol more than 2,000 square miles on a daily basis.

“Within this county, you can get anywhere, from Minot to the farthest point in about a half a tank if you are running code or anything so we always try to do the rule of thumb at least half a tank,” said Olson.

This leaves Olson to have to stop for gas at least three times in a 12-hour shift.

The department budgeted close to $10,000 a month for gas for 2022 last year, but that was before the price hike.

“Where we are at right now, I mean we do have room in the budget in other areas if the fuel budget goes over, we are going to have to pull from someplace else in the budget,” said Sheriff Bob Roed with Ward County.

Roed added that the number one priority is safety of the county.

“We’re not planning on cutting down any patrol areas or any roads. We are still going stay as proactive as we can,” said Roed.

As temperatures begin to warm up, the department hopes that they will be able to cut back on leaving their vehicles running for long periods of time and save a bit on gas.

The sheriff’s department submits its budget for the upcoming year in fall.

