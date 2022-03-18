State-B LaMoure-L-M vs. Grafton

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - LaMoure-L-M built a 20-point lead in the fourth semi-final game at the Class-B Boys State Basketball Tournament, but then Grafton made a run to make the Loboes sweat the finish. The final was LaMoure-L-M 52-51 over Grafton.

The Lobes were led by Max Musland and Colton Ness. They had 19-points and 16-points respectively. The leading scorer for Grafton was Juan Villarreal with 17-points.

LaMoure-L-M will play number one ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan in the semi-finals on Friday at the Minot State Dome.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.