State-B LaMoure-L-M vs. Grafton

Class-B Boys State Tournament
Class-B Boys State Tournament(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - LaMoure-L-M built a 20-point lead in the fourth semi-final game at the Class-B Boys State Basketball Tournament, but then Grafton made a run to make the Loboes sweat the finish. The final was LaMoure-L-M 52-51 over Grafton.

The Lobes were led by Max Musland and Colton Ness. They had 19-points and 16-points respectively. The leading scorer for Grafton was Juan Villarreal with 17-points.

LaMoure-L-M will play number one ranked Four Winds-Minnewaukan in the semi-finals on Friday at the Minot State Dome.

