Advertisement

Report: WR Davante Adams traded to the Raiders

FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an...
FILE - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams runs on the field in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene and The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Davante Adams has been traded to the Raiders, according to reports by ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Packers will get two 2022 draft picks, including the Las Vegas Raiders’ first-round pick.

Adams will receive a five-year contract, according to Schefter.

A person familiar with the move said Thursday the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.

The NFL Network reported that Adams has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $141.25 million in the richest deal ever for a wide receiver.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot police arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice Wednesday for the stabbing death of the...
Nichole Rice to make initial appearance Thursday on charge in 2007 killing of Anita Knutson
Arrest Made in Anita Knutson Cold Case
UPDATE: suspect charged in killing of Anita Knutson posts bond, as new details emerge in investigation
Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed
Ukrainian family receives kindness from local restaurant- March 14
Ukrainian family gets a taste of American kindness after arriving in Fargo

Latest News

Class-B Boys State Tournament
State-B LaMoure-L-M vs. Grafton
6pm Sportscast 03/17/22
6pm Sportscast 03/17/22
Class-B Boys State Tournament
Class-B State Four Winds-M vs. Stanley
Class-B Boys State Tournament
State-B Kindred vs. Bowman County