Report: WR Davante Adams traded to the Raiders

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Davante Adams has been traded to the Raiders, according to reports by ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Packers will get two 2022 draft picks, including the Las Vegas Raiders’ first-round pick.

Adams will receive a five-year contract, according to Schefter.

🏈Raiders get Davante Adams.



🏈Packers get two 2022 picks, including the Raiders’ first-round pick, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

A person familiar with the move said Thursday the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.

The NFL Network reported that Adams has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $141.25 million in the richest deal ever for a wide receiver.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.