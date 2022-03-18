Advertisement

Petroleum Council holds roundtable to discuss energy concerns

Petroleum Council
Petroleum Council(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer participated in a virtual discussion about the state of the energy industry in North Dakota today.

The roundtable was hosted by the North Dakota Petroleum Council and featured energy industry experts who discussed oil prices and the global market, as well as the ongoing labor shortage, permitting challenges, and the need for more midstream infrastructure.

“We talk a lot about infrastructure, not just domestic infrastructure, but the domestic infrastructure that allows us to export even more. Because we live in this moment when what’s going on in Russia and Ukraine has clearly highlighted that energy can be both a weapon of war and a tool of peace. And I prefer to use our production as a tool of peace,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer.

Senator Cramer has said he believes North Dakota could increase oil production by as much as 400,000 barrels per day. The roundtable also featured the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

