North Dakotans react to permanent Daylight Saving Time

By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Earlier this week, the United States Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide. Your News Leader talked to North Dakotans today about how they feel about the possible change.

How do you feel about a permanent switch to Daylight Saving Time?

“Wonderful,” said Ayat Ibrahim, Bismarck.

That’s how some people felt. Others don’t seem to mind the way things are now.

“Honestly, it doesn’t bother me a whole lot, I’m naturally an early riser anyway and I enjoy the extra hour of sleep in the fall,” said Becca Pelkey, of Bismarck.

And people who don’t have a strong opinion seemed to think the switch would be good for the community.

“It wouldn’t affect me one way or the other, but I think it would probably be nice for kids getting out of school if they had a couple more hours of sunlight in the afternoon,” said Kyle Engelhardt of Bismarck.

For those who are for the switch to permanent Daylight Saving Time, they think it’ll lead to a healthier population.

“I think having a routine, having an internal clock that helps you know the time would be great. Because there’s no purpose for it anymore anyway,” said Ayat Ibrahim of Bismarck.

One thing to be aware of: under the proposed legislation, on the shortest day of the year, the sun will rise at about 9:30 am.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer both voted for the Sunshine Protection Act, which passed the Senate unanimously. It now goes to the House of Representatives, and Representative Kelly Armstrong hasn’t yet indicated how he’ll vote.

