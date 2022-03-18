Kate Ternes’ story lives on through Sanford AirMed Pilot’s act

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - His guardian angel.

That’s how a Bismarck Sanford AirMed Pilot describes the connection he has to someone he learned about through a twist of fate.

Kate Ternes was caring, athletic, and full of life.

“She would always go out sailing with me on really windy days, and get out on the hiking strap, and she wasn’t afraid of pretty much anything,” said Glen Ternes, Kate’s father.

Her parents Glen and Cindy Ternes say, at times, she could be very adventurous.

“By the lake, she’ll hula hoop with her fire hoop, and Glen’s dad was like, boy I like that, but I’m so glad when she’s done,” said Cindy Ternes, Kate’s mother.

Some days, you wouldn’t know it, but Kate was fighting a battle with cancer. At just 34-years-old, she passed away.

“My older daughter came home and did her obit and said, we lost our sweetheart on Valentine’s Day,” said Cindy.

Even though she isn’t here physically, Kate’s spirit lives on through Sanford AirMed Pilot Jeffrey Metzger.

Jeffrey says typically, he’s flying single pilot, but nowadays, he doesn’t feel alone when he’s working.

“Right now we have her tassel , t’s her tassel from when she graduated high school,” said Jeffrey Metzger, Sanford AirMed Pilot.

After meeting the Ternes and learning that Kate’s dream was to fly as a nurse, Jeffrey wanted to give her the chance to fly as co-pilot.

Her tassel gives both Jeffrey and her parents comfort and strength.

“When you’re flying in the middle of the night, it’s kind of nice to have somebody kind of looking over your shoulder and keeping an eye on things for you,” said Metzger.

“There’s just a lot of things here that Glen’s uncle, who is a priest, would say what are the odds, I mean, it’s just remarkable,” said Cindy.

It’s the start of a new friendship and just the beginning of Kate’s story from the skies.

Kate’s parents and Jeffrey met through the purchase of Kate’s bed for his daughter who is 28 years old. Her parents say they purchased the bed for Kate when she was 28, just another coincidence.

They look forward to meeting his daughter.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.