Jury hangs in Bismarck murder case after more than eight hours of deliberation

Thirty-year-old Kevin Hartson and 27-year-old Devante Evans were charged with murder after...
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Judge Daniel Borgen declared a mistrial in a Bismarck murder case Friday.

Thirty-year-old Kevin Hartson and 27-year-old Devante Evans were charged with murder after Reonardo Alexis was shot and killed in a Bismarck apartment last year.

During closing arguments, prosecutors said Hartson and Evans visited Alexis at an apartment to collect drug money. They say a phone and a black playboy bunny hat that was seen in video on the defendants and then later found at the apartment place them at the scene.

Defense attorneys say the case involves evidence that isn’t explained and leads that investigators ignored, including other suspects.

The jury deliberated for eight and a half hours before they notified Judge Borgen they were deadlocked and could not reach a unanimous verdict. A new trial has not yet been scheduled.

