Advertisement

Former West Virginia House Delegate faces up to five years in prison after Jan. 6 plea deal

Derrick Evans will appear before the federal judge in June for sentencing.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
Derrick Evans leaves courthouse in 2021.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A former West Virginia House Delegate is taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

36-year-old Derrick Evans now faces up to five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine, after pleading guilty to a civil disorder charge. Federal prosecutors are dropping all the other charges against Evans which could’ve added up to more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors used video that Evans allegedly shot and posted on social media showing him inside the Capitol, along with others, as Congress attempted to certify the 2020 presidential election. Evans gave up his position in the West Virginia House of Delegates the day after he was arrested.

The plea deal shows that Evans is also agreeing to pay the Architect of the Capitol $2,000.

Evans is scheduled to be back in front of federal Judge Royce Lamberth on June 22 for sentencing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot police arrested 34-year-old Nichole Rice Wednesday for the stabbing death of the...
Nichole Rice to make initial appearance Thursday on charge in 2007 killing of Anita Knutson
Arrest Made in Anita Knutson Cold Case
UPDATE: suspect charged in killing of Anita Knutson posts bond, as new details emerge in investigation
Arrest made in connection with 2007 death of Minot State student Anita Knutson
The “Sunshine Protection Act” passed the Senate unanimously Tuesday. If it clears Congress and...
North Dakotans react to permanent Daylight Saving Time
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court hears Senator Ted Cruz’s campaign finance law challenge
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
What’s in the voting rights bills being debated in Congress?
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand