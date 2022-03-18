Former Democrat running as Independent for State Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2020 North Dakota Democratic-NPL nominee for governor is running for the State Legislature, but not as a Democrat.

Shelley Lenz is running for the vacant District 37 Senate seat, which was previously held by Senate Republican Majority Leader Rich Wardner. She announced this week she’s running as an independent after earning 25% of the statewide vote in the gubernatorial election. She says her party change is consistent with her political views, which is to say she voted for Governor Doug Burgum in 2016 and has also voted for Democrats.

“It’s harder to win because I have to earn that vote based on my ideas, not putting me in a box of Republican or Democrat, although everyone will try to put me in a box. But it’s always been homegrown prosperity and local economic development,” said Dr. Shelley Lenz.

