Estimated $30,000 in damage caused by Bismarck home fire

By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck firefighters responded to a fire in an unoccupied home on Thursday night.

The home, located on the 200 block of West Avenue C, reportedly had smoke rising from it. Firefighters determined the smoke was coming from one room in the home and extinguished the fire. An investigation showed the cause of the fire was unintentional, and the estimated damage caused by the fire was $30,000.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

